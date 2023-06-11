City of Jackson Fire Department announces passing of long-time member

JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson Fire Department is mourning one of its own today. The department took to social media Sunday morning to announce the passing of long-time member, Larry Triplett, Jr.

Triplett passed away overnight Saturday after a long battle with an extended illness.

According to the post, not only did his hard work leave a lasting impression on the department, but also his larger than life personality and ability to “light up any room” with his smile. He was described as a “one of a kind” “teddy bear” who made a positive impact on the entire community.

Triplett was also very involved with the “4-Minute City” program in Jackson.

According to the Friends of Heart organization, who also expressed their condolences, Triplett even appeared in the commercial promoting the campaign.

His contagious smile and legacy will be remembered throughout the Jackson and surrounding community.

We send our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences to all of his family and friends.