Demonstrations draw crowds to Shiloh park

SHILOH, Tenn.—Cannon fire once again echoed through the hills and valleys of Shiloh.

On Saturday and Sunday, multiple cannon firing demonstrations were held at Shiloh National Military Park.









The demonstrations featured two 6-pounder field pieces, recreating a section of a Confederate Artillery Battery.

According to park officials, historically during the Civil War, army regulations called for six cannons per Union Battery and four cannons per Confederate Battery. Two cannons would make up a section.

Each cannon firing program lasted around 20 minutes.

