Incident outside of local restaurant draws police

JACKSON, Tenn.—Possible shooting prompts police presence to Old Country Store parking lot.

We begin with a developing story of an incident outside of the Old Country Store.

Courtesy of FB: Downtown Rickey Brown







Sources say that this incident could have been a shooting.

Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, and EMS services responded.

In a press statement from Brooks Shaw, owner of the Old Country Store, he confirmed an incident happened and that they were cooperating with law enforcement.

Other sources say that one individual has been injured and one has been taken into custody.

The incident required law enforcement to shut down Casey Jones Lane for a brief period of time.

We reached out to JPD for more information but have not yet received a response.

