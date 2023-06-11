TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McNairy Co.

McNairy Co., Tenn.– An overnight shooting in McNairy Co. prompts investigation.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight Sunday in McNairy County.

The news release states that just before midnight Sunday, an officer with the Selmer Police Department was initiating a traffic stop on a vehicle observed speeding along Highway 64. The driver was pulled over, and a passenger was observed fleeing the vehicle.

McNairy County Sheriff’s Office assisted Selmer PD and later located the man hiding in a residential area near Country Club Lane. Reports from the scene indicated that the man fired shots at a Selmer officer, injuring the officer. A McNairy Co. deputy returned fire, striking the man. He was transported to a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi, where he later died.

The injured Selmer Police officer was also transported to a hospital in the area for treatment.

Agents with the TBI are continuing to investigate the incident, at the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson. TBI agents will be conducting interviews and collecting evidence. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and acts solely as fact-finders in these cases.

The TBI does not determine whether the actions of the officer were justified, but reports findings to the district attorney general requesting the investigation.

