Tournament raises money for local children’s center

JACKSON, Tenn. —Tennis players in Jackson pick up their rackets to raise money for those in need.

The Ayers Children’s Medical Center hosted a tennis tournament called the West Tennessee Invitational at the Jackson Tennis Center.







The event saw 24 players play around 32 matches in total.

The Ayers Children’s Medical Center started this event in 2018.

In the past, the proceeds of the event have supported special projects for children such as musical therapy, appreciation lunches for ACMC staff, and sleep sacks for newborns.

“We’re still working on our totals but we’re hoping to be somewhere between 9,500 and 10,000 dollars and that’s an exciting number for us because that will let us help a lot of families and children,” said Doug Roth, Volunteer for Ayer’s Children’s Medical Center Board.

Roth wants to thank the sponsors of the event, the players that participated, and the fans that attended.

