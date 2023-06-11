Women veterans honored at local ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. —A commemoration was held in the Hub city to honor women veterans.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held a Women’s Veterans Day Commemoration on Sunday. Jackie Utley, Honorary Chapter Regent for the DAR, tells us more.









“We are holding an event honoring women veterans. It is our second annual Women’s Veterans Day and we are so pleased to have so many of the women here today,” Utley said.

Utley explains the inspiration behind this event.

“Governor Lee signed into law three years ago that June 12th would be Women’s Veterans Day in Tennessee, and since so many of our women veterans are employed, we decided to do it on Sunday. So we are doing it on a Sunday afternoon. Tomorrow is actually Women’s Veterans Day in Tennessee,” Utley said.

Certificates of Honor were presented to local female veterans and guests were treated to refreshments and door prizes.

There were also several guest speakers at the event including Madison County Mayor, A.J. Massey.

“It’s so amazing to have this number of women veterans here and their families and just the public, who have come to thank them and honor them for their service,” Utley said.

Women have served in America’s wars and conflicts throughout America’s history and performed many jobs, playing vital roles serving as soldiers, nurses, raising morale, and spying on the enemy. There are currently almost two-million women veterans in the United States.

Utley would like to thank Allen Samuels car dealership and Leader’s Credit Union for sponsoring the event.

For more local news stories, click here.