Barbara Ann Perry Joyner, age 76, resident of Middleton, Tennessee and wife of Mr. Barry R. Joyner, departed this life Monday morning, June 12, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Barbara was born January 6, 1947 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Andrew Perry and Velma Wilson Perry. She received her education in the Collierville School System and was married March 17, 1969 to Mr. Barry R. Joyner. Barbara was a member of Gray Road Baptist Church in Memphis and was a homemaker throughout her life, raising their three children. She enjoyed crafts, doing puzzles and flowers.

Mrs. Joyner is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mr. Barry R. Joyner of Middleton, TN; her daughter, Regina Frazier of Hickory Valley, TN; two sons, Barry Donald Joyner of Middleton, TN and Richey W. Joyner (Tammy) of Somerville, TN; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucy Mae Orman and her brother, Sonny Perry.

A visitation for Mrs. Joyner will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

