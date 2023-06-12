Craft camp continues in Casey Jones Village

JACKSON, Tenn. — Little ones get the time to express there creativity.

The Casey Jones Craft Camp will be held in the Jackson Room at the Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum every Monday at 10:30 a.m., with crafts for two age groups: 0-6 years old and 7-10 years old.

The craft camp is free.

“And also, as a mom, being able to see the relief in moms’ faces of having somewhere to come with their kids that’s free and fun and safe,” said Roxanne Lyons, the Activities and Events Coordinator.

The camp also includes light refreshments.

