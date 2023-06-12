Disagreement over school system budget continues

JACKSON, Tenn. — A budget committee meeting was held in the Hub City, with a hot topic still being discussed.

The Madison County Budget Committee met on Monday to finish up the county side of the budget.

According to Chairman of the Budget Committee Carl Alexander, there were a couple of budgets that needed to be revisited.

One of the biggest issues that the committee is having trouble with is a final budget for the school board.

The school board and budget committee are currently in a disagreement on what the budget should be.

Discussions about the budget became a heated topic resulting in the meeting ending.

“We are on a timeline right now. We are kind of behind the eight ball on it. So right now, the ball is in the school board’s court. Right now, we are waiting on them to submit another budget to us so that way we can either approve it or reject, whatever,” Alexander said.

Greg Hammond, the Chief of Public Information for Jackson-Madison County School System, explained that this is not a conflict or competition.

He said it is just their superintendent supporting students and their employees.

The school board will be meeting Monday night for their monthly work session. The work session will take place at Madison Academic.

“During the work session, the budget will be discussed. All stakeholders can rest assure that the superintendent will continue to advocate for students and advocate for employees,” Hammond said.

Alexander shared what will happen if the school board and the budget committee cannot agree on a budget.

“State law would say if we don’t agree on a budget by August 31, then he would receive a maintenance of effort budget and that would be it. We would move forward,” he said.

