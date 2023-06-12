‘Footloose’ dances onto stage in Jackson this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned’s Teen Theatre is presenting “Footloose: The Musical” this week!

From June 15-17, the community will have four opportunities to catch the show, which revolves around the story of “a big-city teenager who moves to a small town where dancing is forbidden.”

Based on the 1984 film, the score includes hit songs such as “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” and “Almost Paradise.”

A press release from the City of Jackson states the cast features some of the community’s best singers, dancers, and actors, with special featured performances by Kellye Cash-Sheppard and Peppermint Addie.





Performances of “Footloose: The Musical” will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. show also scheduled for Saturday.

The show will take place at The Ned, located at 314 East Main Street.

