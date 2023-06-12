Humboldt Police: Missing man last seen 6 months ago

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing man.

On Monday, June 12, Humboldt Police shared a social media post regarding 75-year-old Isaach Jones.

According to police, Jones was last seen six months ago in Humboldt.

Authorities did not share any further details surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to contact Humboldt’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 784-1322.

