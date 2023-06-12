Jackson to vote in mayoral runoff Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City mayoral race will come to a close at the polls Tuesday after the general election resulted in a runoff.

In the general election, candidates must secure 50% of the votes plus one vote to win.

Last election, incumbent Mayor Scott Conger held 47% of the votes and mayoral candidate Ray Condray secured 29%, with only 1,500 votes standing between them.

Mayor — City of Jackson 8,362

Due to the runoff, the Madison County Election Commission has been kept very busy the last month.

“It’s a very quick turn around. My staff is very busy. It’s just another election in six weeks. You have early voting all over again, you have to do everything just like you’ve done it in the past, just a shorter time span there and you’re on your toes,” said Lori Lott, the Administrator of Elections.

On Election Day on Tuesday, polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

There are 18 precincts and you must vote in your precinct.

If you live in the City of Jackson, you are eligible to vote in this election. If you live in the county, you are not eligible.

If your designated voting location is Lester’s Chapel Fire Station, you may go to Meridian Baptist Church to vote.

“So they’ll be two precincts at the Meridian Baptist Church, one on each side of the gym,” Lott said.

For voters that go to the Madison County Veterans Center, this building is now the Madison County Election Commission Office. However, you will still go to the same building at 1981 Hollywood Drive.

“There will be no voting at the early voting site. We do have a lot of people that show up and claim that that’s their precinct just because they’ve early voted and that’s what they remember. So you will have to go to your assigned precinct,” Lott said.

Lott said that early voting went very smooth with no issues. She says there were more early voters for the runoff election compared to the general election.

The general election saw 4,044 early voters and for the runoff there are 5,664 early voters.

“We’re up just a little bit. Total last time was 8,379, so I’m sure we’ll probably go past that this time,” Lott said.

This is the third time a mayoral race has gone to a runoff in Jackson’s history, all of which have involved a candidate with the last name Conger.

