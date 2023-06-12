Jackson’s mayor race to end with runoff election Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The runoff for the City of Jackson’s mayoral election will take place on Tuesday, June 13.

The runoff was announced after current Mayor Scott Conger and candidate Ray Condray received the most votes during the May 2 election, however neither reached the required percentage to secure the win.

Mayor — City of Jackson 8,362

Jackson residents who did not participate in early voting can visit their designated precinct on Election Day to vote. Madison County Elections Administrator Lori Lott says the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no voting at the Election Commission office on Election Day.

Lott says early voting is up compared to the last early voting period in May, with 4,700 voters casting their ballots early for the runoff compared to about 4,000 in May.

If you’re unsure about where to vote, click here to view local voter precinct information.

You can visit our Election 2023 page to see the candidates’ responses to a variety of topics.

