Late musician Steve Short to be honored at Discovery Park

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A local musician who died earlier this year will be honored at an upcoming event.

The Discovery Park of America announces Milan’s Steve Short will be honored at Rhythm on the Rails on Friday, June 16, with the dedication of a bench.

A press release states Short was a favorite of Discovery Park founder Robert Kirkland, as well as a frequent performer at the park.

“Everyone knows Steve through his dedication and passionate love of music. Over his career, he performed with numerous bands, and hundreds of musicians,” said Keith Brown, one of Short’s frequent bandmates. “He spent hours practicing and planning the music so every event we played together was a success.”

The release states Brown will be performing that evening with Danny Anderson as the opening act for Martin Big Band with Valli Kelly.

The bench that will be dedicated to Short will be located near the Total Tech Solutions stage.

Rhythm on the Rails is an annual free concert series that takes place on Friday evenings in May and June at Discovery Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with live music kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Food and beverages are available on-site to purchase. Click here for more information.

