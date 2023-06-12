Padie Edmonds Stuart, age 83, a resident of the Hillville Community, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Grover Westover and Bro. Brennan Kress officiating. Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday evening, June 12, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.

Padie was born in Haywood County on June 17, 1939, along with her twin sister, Sadie. She was a homemaker. She was a faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and loved her church. She enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. She was known as the one who had a green thumb when it came to plants and flowers. She will long be remembered as a kind, Godly woman, and a loyal friend to so many people.

She is survived one son, Doug Stuart (Joy); four sisters, Bonnie Morris, Peggy Sargent (Gary), Charlene Horton, and Karen Austin (Danny); two grandchildren, Lisa Arnold (Lance), Stephanie Story (Jesse), one step grandchild, Dade Roberts (Tiffany); great-grandchildren, Madison Sweat, Kaedan Sweat, Easton Story, Colin Story and step great-grandchildren, Christian Arnold, Brendan Arnold, Avery Arnold, Rowan Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bobby D. Stuart; her parents, Charlie and Grace Hodge Edmonds, and her stepmother, Virginia Edmonds; two brothers, Curtis Edmonds and Billy Edmonds; her twin sister, Sadie Mayfield, and her sister Geraldine Lawrence, and one great-grandchild, Klay Colton Story.

Pallbearers for the service are Keith Gambill, Terry Morris, Charles Mayfield, Timmy Mayfield, Ronnie Edmonds and Tony Edmonds. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Edmonds, Kevin Austin, and Chuck Austin.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be to the America Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Rd., Suite 134, Nashville, TN 37228, or to Harmony Baptist Church, c/o Judy Hardister, 523 N. Monroe, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.