School board hosts work session, discussing budget and more

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System Board of Education held their monthly work session Monday evening.

The meeting included an update on the Pope School Project.

The building design date was moved back two weeks at the request of the architect. However, this will not impede on the final completion date.

They are also looking at hiring trustees from the Madison County Jail to clear the site before construction.

There was an update on the Hub City Central Project as well.

The project includes the movement of a cooling tower and transformer behind Madison Academic, meeting about designs for the new Jackson Central Merry football stadium, and an asbestos report on Oman Arena.

The school budget was discussed as well. The board will vote to amend the budget or resubmit it again without change Thursday at their monthly meeting.

Currently, the board wants to resubmit it without changes.

A ninth grader from Madison Academic Magnet School was discussed at the meeting.

This student took a Microsoft Office test and scored perfectly, but also finished in the shortest time in the State of Tennessee.

They will be representing the entire state in a national championship in Florida soon.

“We have a state PowerPoint championship that is well on his way to maybe becoming maybe a national champion. So that’s just really, really cool,” said Jason Compton, a school board member.

The school system’s official board meeting will be held Thursday.

