Scott Everett Wright, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 5, 2023. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Scott was born on May 5, 1977. He was truly enjoying his life with nature in Tennessee, fishing and raising chickens with his dad, Mr. Buddy Wright. Scott had a strong love for music and animals, especially his energetic and funny dog, “Bocephus”. Scott loved his family, never met a stranger and was compassionate towards his community, volunteering his time to those in need. It’s such a devastation to lose a kind-hearted, fun, wild and crazy guy like Scott at such a young age.

He is survived by his parents: William “Buddy” Everett Wright of Bethel Springs, TN, Linda Evans Wright of Lake Mary, FL; sister: Lori Wright Ryan of Lake Mary, FL; his nephew and niece: Rustin Ryan and Skyler Ryan of Sanford, FL; and a host of friends and extended family members.