Symphony on the Move makes stops in Jackson, around West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Jackson Symphony on the Move to bring the community a free symphony experience.

Jackson Symphony on the Move

Jackson Symphony on the Move

Jackson Symphony on the Move

The first event was at 12 p.m. at Rotary Park next to the Jackson-Madison County Library in downtown.

The second show will be 5 p.m. at Malesus Park in south Jackson. This is a free event, where you can enjoy the sounds of the orchestra.

Make sure to also bring your family and friends, as the show will continue until 7 p.m.

“For Recreation and Parks, we do a lot of events outside. Our Movies in the Park will be coming up this weekend. We’re doing kickball tournaments, a lot of different things in our parks. But we are looking forward to partnering with different organizations to make these events happen,” said Whitney Billingsley, the Jackson Recreation and Parks Community Engagement Director.

Symphony on the Move will continue in Selmer on Tuesday and in Brownsville on Thursday.

You can stay up-to-date on the Jackson Symphony on Facebook.

Find more local news here.