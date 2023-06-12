TWRA shares report on spring wild turkey hunting season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released the total harvest for this year’s spring wild turkey hunting season.

The TWRA says the total harvest is 31,802, which they say is a six percent increase from 2022 and a two percent decrease over the past five year average.

By region:

West Tennessee — 7,832 turkeys

Middle Tennessee — 11,662 turkeys

The Upper Cumberland — 6,157 turkeys

East Tennessee — 6,150

“The steep drop-off in harvest as the season continued may be attributed to the lower bag limit,” said Roger Shields, TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator. “As hunters reached their 2-bird limit, they had to stop hunting. In the past, they may have continued hunting and harvested additional birds.”

You can read the full report from the TWRA here.

