UofM Lambuth planetarium announces July schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium in Jackson, Tennessee, has announced its schedule of shows for July:

Tuesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m. – “Capcom GO!”

Friday, July 14, 1:30 p.m. – “Capcom GO!”

Friday, July 14, 3:45 p.m., Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show – “Astronaut”

Tuesday, July 18, 5:30 p.m. – NEW SHOW “Forward! to the Moon!”

Friday, July 21, 1:30 p.m. – NEW SHOW “Forward! to the Moon!”

Saturday, July 22, 9:30 a.m., Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “TimeSpace”

Tuesday, July 25, 5:30 AND 6:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: the other side of infinity”

Friday, July 28, 1:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: the other side of infinity”

Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. For safety reasons, there is no seating once the “IN USE” lights are on. No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

One of the few public planetariums in West Tennessee outside of Memphis, the University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium serves the public as well as community and school groups with a wide range of presentations.

Schools or groups interested in scheduling a show should email planetarium@memphis.edu, or call Holley Wood, coordinator, at 731.425.7368. Presentations are free to groups and individuals, with free parking in the conveniently located Hyde lot.

For more information about the University of Memphis Lambuth, visit memphis.edu/lambuth, call 731.425.1904 or email lambuth@memphis.edu.