What we know on the shooting at Casey Jones Lane

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, an unexpected incident took place at a local restaurant.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster shared a witness saw a disheveled man walk out of the woods from behind Comfort Suites behaving erratically and holding a gun.

The call was then made to 911, and the Jackson Police Department, along with the Jackson Fire Department and EMS services, arrived on the scene.

The tipster also shared prior to help arriving, the man began shooting and a bullet ricocheted and hit a man at a car with his wife and children.

In a statement from the police department, they confirmed finding a victim who had experienced “what appeared to be minor injuries due to broken glass from a car window.”

The full statement from police:

“On Sunday June 11, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 56 Casey Jones Lane. Upon arrival, officers immediately made contact with the suspect who was still in possession of the firearm and was safely taken into custody. The victim was located suffering from what appeared to be minor injuries due to pieces of broken glass from a car window. This incident appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals involved. This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-425-8477.”

They also reported finding the shooter who was still in possession of their firearm.

The shooter was taken into custody, and there is no word so far on the status of the victim.

The authorities have not confirmed the identity of the suspect due to the investigation still being ongoing.

The Old Country Store shared in a statement they will be in contact with the police department and will continue partnering with law enforcement for the safety of all their guests in their communities.

The full statement from the Old Country Store:

“The Shaw family and Old Country Store are deeply saddened by the unfortunate events of today. We are grateful to the Jackson Police Department and other first responders for their quick actions to catch the suspect and provide attend and care to the victim. We will be in contact with JPD and he continue partnering with law enforcement for the safety of all our guests in our communities.”

