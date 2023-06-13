4 finalists named for PAEMST award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education says there are four finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.

The TDOE says the three are:

Emily McDonald, Mathematics, Red Bank High School, Hamilton County Schools

Amber Vinson, Mathematics, Intrepid Opportunity Academy, Intrepid College Preparatory Charter School

Mike French, Science, Northview Middle School, Dyer County Schools

Jessica Ghazi, Science, The Howard School, Hamilton County Schools

“Tennessee educators are always going above and beyond the call of duty. These four finalists have showcased their skills and elevated the standards for other educators in Tennessee and the nation,”

said Interim Commissioner Samuel Pearcy. “We are grateful to have extraordinary educators that value innovation through STEM learning and teaching.”

