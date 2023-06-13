9 finalists for Teacher of the Year in Tennessee revealed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nine finalists for this year’s Teacher of the Year in Tennessee have been announced.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the finalists for 2023-24 are:

The TDOE says that the finalists will each represent the eight Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County Municipal area.

They say the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year, and three winners for each grand division, will be selected from this group and announced during the Excellence in Education Tennessee Teacher of the Year Banquet this fall.

“Across the state, our educators are working tirelessly to ensure every Tennessee student excels in both their classrooms and communities,” said Interim Commissioner Sam Pearcy. “They dedicate countless hours each day teaching, mentoring, inspiring, and motivating their students; they cultivate a love of learning and invest in their students’ academic and future success. I am honored to recognize these hard working and committed Tennessee educators.”

