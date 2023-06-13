Conger, Condray react to runoff election results

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following the results of Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the candidates.

The Madison County Election Commission reports that Ray Condray secured 41.8 percent of the vote, while incumbent Mayor Scott Conger had 58.2 percent.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Michael Mills spoke with Condray.

Condray thanked the people who worked so hard during this election and for their support.

Condray also shared his favorite part about running for mayor.

“Without a doubt getting to meet so many people. You know, it’s just been incredible. The people we have just bonded with through this whole process, people that we did not know until we met on the campaign trail. Who knows what the Lord has in store for us next,” Condray said.

When asked if he would consider running again as a mayor candidate, Condray said he will take time to think about it.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Michelle Diaz spoke with Conger.

As Conger was announced as the winner, everyone’s excitement was hard to contain.

Everyone cheered on the mayor as he humbly gave his speech, thanking everyone and proudly said, “‘We the people’ means everyone.”

“Feels great, feels humbling. It’s been a long, hard campaign and so it feels good to have this behind us and get to the point of continuing to serve the people of Jackson. What comes next is celebrating tonight and then back to work tomorrow,” Conger said.

Conger will officially be sworn in for his second term in July.

You can see the results of the runoff election below:

