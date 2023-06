Mugshots : Madison County : 6/12/23 – 6/13/23

Wendy Busby Wendy Busby: Simple domestic assault

Aliyah Pirtle Aliyah Pirtle: Vandalism

Alondra Zaragoza Alondra Zaragoza: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Bradley McGill Bradley McGill: Simple domestic assault

Brandie Sims Brandie Sims: Violation of probation



Brekalia Buchanan Brekalia Buchanan: Fugitive (Hold for other agency)

Cordarion Jones Cordarion Jones: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, forgery, perjury/false statement to commissioner of safety

Jahmaree Burgess Jahmaree Burgess: Assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism

Jordan Odneal Jordan Odneal: Schedule I drug violations

Joseph Gaskins Joseph Gaskins: Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest



Joseph Miles Joseph Miles: Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Sadarius Reeves Sadarius Reeves: Failure to appear

Taryeia Rogers Taryeia Rogers: Shoplifting/theft of property

Toronika Bullock Toronika Bullock: Child abuse or neglect (aggravated)

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/13/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.