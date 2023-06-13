Tyson donates protein to local high school athletes

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tyson is donating protein to local high school students.

Tyson says that their Humboldt facility is donating the protein to support student-athletes from Peabody High School football team.

“We’re so grateful for our continued partnership with Peabody High School and look forward to assisting other local student-athletes across the community in any way we can,” said Kayley Tyner, Tyson Foods Humboldt Complex Community Liaison.

Tyson says there most recent donation was June 9, and they will continue to donate every two weeks until October.

