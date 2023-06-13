WANTED: TBI, Benton Co. Sheriff seek man wanted for criminal homicide

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

According to the TBI, Robert Paschal Fletcher is wanted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and TBI for criminal homicide, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The TBI says Fletcher is a 40-year-old male, about 5’7″ tall and weighing around 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Fletcher also has a tattoo that says “outlaw” on the inside of his left forearm.

The TBI says a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Fletcher’s location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

