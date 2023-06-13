West Tennessee Healthcare Hope and Healing Foundation established

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare announces a new philanthropic initiative.

West Tennessee Healthcare is excited to announce that it has taken a significant step forward in its mission of serving the community’s healthcare needs by establishing the West Tennessee Healthcare Hope and Healing Foundation.

This new philanthropic initiative will be dedicated solely to raising funds and providing support for the health, healing, and well-being of their patients, staff and community.

The West Tennessee community will now benefit from having two dedicated philanthropic entities, each with important missions, working to support the needs of our citizens from both the healthcare and the community perspectives.

Click here to read the full press release for more details.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.