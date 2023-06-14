Critical appeal lifted, but blood still needed

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is an update on blood levels from LIFELINE Blood Services.

LIFELINE said on Wednesday that the critical appeal for blood has been lifted, but adds that the need for blood remains.

LIFELINE says that they need O+ and O- blood, and that they currently have 14 percent of their preferred stock for O+ and around 44 percent of preferred stock for O-.

And remember, you do not have to wait to help out.

LIFELINE's mobile blood drives in June and the annual car giveaway.

And their All American Blood Drive is coming up too! It will be June 29 in Jackson and July 1 through July 3 and July 5 in Dyersburg.

LIFELINE’s Jackson Center is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive and is open Monday through

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 across from Lowe’s and is open Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, LIFELINE says.

