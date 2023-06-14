Humid & Warm Weather Coming, Storm Threat this Weekend

We have a tricky stalled out frontal system that will keep some shower and weak storms chances around tonight, Thursday and Friday. Most of us will not encounter much as far as rain and storms until the back half of the weekend. We could encounter some severe weather on Father’s Day. Please stay weather aware and keep an eye on the forecast as the week progresses if you have outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend. We will have the latest up to the minute forecast information below.

TONIGHT::

We dodged a few showers and storms on Wednesday as a frontal boundary slowly drifted to the north. Highs on Wednesday will reached the mid 80s and the winds started to come back out of the southwest as the front lifted north. Expect partly cloudy skies in general with calm winds tonight. Wednesday night lows will drop down to the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

We could see a few overnight showers and weak storms lingering into the day on Thursday, but we are not expecting much. By the early afternoon, chances are expected to have cleared out making for a really nice afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will make it up to the upper 80s and Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s. The winds will come out of the southeast and that will begin to increase the humidity a bit which is expect to hang around into the weekend.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out nice but as the day goes on, chances for showers and storms will be returning. There could be a chance for stronger storms in the evening and into the overnight hours so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast this week to determine who is most likely to encounter these potential storms. Some of West Tennessee is under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs on Friday will make it up to around 90°. Conditions will be a bit humid making it feel into the mid 90s into the afternoon. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s again.

THE WEEKEND (FATHER’S DAY):

We are expecting a warm and slightly humid Father’s Day weekend across West Tennessee. There will also be chances for showers and storms. The exact timing and severity of the weekend storm threat is still yet to be determined; but you should stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans this Father’s Day Weekend. As of now Sunday looks to be the day we should be the most concerned as of now. We might even stay dry all day Saturday across West Tennessee. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s or low 90s this weekend. Morning lows will fall down only to the mid to upper 60s due to the humidity. We should see partly to mostly cloudy skies but there will be some periods or sunshine as well at times. The winds will vary in direction at times on Saturday and out of the southwest on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to climb back up above normal for the middle of June and stay that way as the month goes on. There is a chance for some stormy weather late this week and into the weekend, so sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

