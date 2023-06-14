Judy Carol Hartsfield Daniel “Oma” of Paris, TN passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday, June 16th at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, with Bro. Gerald Scott of Temple Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Birds Creek Cemetery in Whitlock. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, and again after 11:00 AM on Friday. Pallbearers for Ms. Daniel will be Colton Smith, Terry Hartsfield, Kim Nobles, Jerod Grooms, Austin Watkins, and Jac Conger.

Judy Carol Daniel was born May 14, 1948, in Paris, TN to the late James Edward “Pete” Hartsfield and the late Mary Sue Underwood Hartsfield. On October 2, 1987, she married James Robert Daniel and he survives in Paris, TN.

In addition to her husband, Ms. Daniel is also survived by her daughter, Debra (Chad) Brewer of Paris, TN; son, Scott (Mary) Grooms of Puryear, TN; grandchildren: Jordan (Jac) Conger of Paris, TN, Jerod Grooms of Puryear, TN, Ginny (Kim Nobles) Grooms of Hattiesburg, MS, Kelsey (Austin) Watkins of Hollow Rock, TN, and Makenzi (Colton Smith) Brewer of Paris, TN; great-grandchildren: Payton & Drew Shepherd of Paris, TN, Arlo Conger of Paris, TN, and Langston & Willa Watkins of Hollow Rock, TN; brother: Jerry (Mary) Hartsfield of New Finland, Canada; and in-laws, Lesia (Michelle) Daniel of Jackson, TN, Gary Daniel of Gleason, TN, and Katie Daniel of Gleason, TN.

Besides her parents, Judy was also preceded in death by siblings, James “Don” Hartsfield, Sandra “Kay” Hartsfield, and Stephen Jerome Hartsfield; and in-laws: Dorothy Cherry, Peggy Dalton, Larry Daniel, and JW Daniel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The American Cancer Society, or the charity of the donor’s choice.