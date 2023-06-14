New Memphis-based business opens in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–A new business opens it’s doors in the Hub City.

The Broom Closet…a Memphis-based business stated eight years ago has expanded, opening a new store on Carriage House Drive in north Jackson.

The metaphysical shop sells herbs, crystals, candles, books, incense, decor, and much more.

The Broom Closet also offers several services to the community including Aura and Chakra Analysis Readings.

“Our first and most important service is our service to the community. So being here to answer questions, help people. We cater to self care and wellness, alternative spirituality. So we wanna be a place where people can come and ask questions and learn and feel like it’s OK to do so,” said

Emily Guenther, co-owner of The Broom Closet.

Guenther says the store also holds several workshops each month. The Broom Closet is located at 202 Carriage House Drive and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.