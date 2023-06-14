Sunset Valley Farms hosting Sweet Corn & Sunflower Fest this month

HURON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a local farm this month to enjoy a unique festival.

Sunset Valley Farms is hosting the Sweet Corn and Sunflower Fest on June 17-18 and June 24-25.

On those dates, you can visit the farm to enjoy the beautiful sunflower fields and take photos, or even cut some to take home.

During the festival, staff will also be serving the farm’s fresh home-grown sweet corn in the concession stand.

The festival will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each of the dates, and tickets are required. For more information on tickets, click here.

Sunset Valley Farms is located at 1190 TN-200 in Huron.

For more news in the Henderson County area, click here.