UT Gardens to mark Pollinator Week with free event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A celebration of our pollinators is being held next week!

The University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson will be marking Pollinator Week with “Garden Buzz.”

They say the family-friendly celebration have representatives from the Jackson Area Beekeepers Association, honey tasting, arts and crafts, a Master Gardener information booth, as well as a garden tour.

Garden Buzz: The Celebration of Pollinators will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

“We want people to leave with a greater appreciation for pollinators and a better understanding of their importance in nature,” said Scott Stewart, director of the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. “Without these insects, we would not have vegetables, fruits, nuts and so many other foods we enjoy. It goes without saying that pollinators are an essential part of agriculture and of our daily lives.”

The event is free and open to public.

You can read more here.

Find more local news here.