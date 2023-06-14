Wanted man captured, charged in death of Benton County woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection to a Benton County homicide has been captured and charged.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 40-year-old Robert Paschal Fletcher was arrested in Nashville on Tuesday, hours after being added to the TBI Most Wanted list.

The TBI says on June 9, at the request of District Attorney Neil Thompson, agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 55-year-old Shelly Hawks, who was found dead in her home in the 1900 block of Strawberry Gables Lane in Holladay.

According to the TBI, Fletcher was developed as a suspect during the investigation, and on June 13, agents secured a warrant charging Fletcher with criminal homicide.

The TBI says on Tuesday evening, a tip from a Nashville citizen helped authorities locate Fletcher, and he was taken into custody.

Fletcher was booked into the Benton County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

For more local crime stories, click here.