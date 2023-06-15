GALLERY: Crash with injuries reported in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a crash with injuries in south Jackson Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., we received a tip that a crash had occurred along South Highland Avenue.

Our crew arrived to find broken glass and a vehicle’s back bumper in the road in front of McDonald’s.

First responders were on the scene, and and our crew saw that one person was taken away by ambulance.

Via AtlasOne, JPD reports that it was a “Accident Injuries.”

The extent of the injuries is not know at this time.

