Services for Joyce Jean Freeman, 76, will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Freeman, a Florist, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 27, 1947 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Willie D. Black and Charlotte Jean McCord. She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years Harry Freeman of McKenzie, her daughter Cindy Jarrett of McKenzie, her sons Stacey Duke and Jason Freeman of McKenzie, her sisters Margie Ann Smith and Paula Chesser of Paris, a brother Mike (Shannon) Black of McKenzie, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who are serving Stacey Duke, Jason Freeman, Brent Bradberry, Jerry Jarrett, Chad Brown, E.J. Mann, and as Honorary pallbearers Bruce Wright, David Barksdale, Skyler Freeman.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.