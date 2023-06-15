Lexington Bypass nears completion, mayor urges caution near construction sites

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local mayor is urging caution as a road project nears completion.

Construction has been underway for a new bypass in Lexington, connecting Highway 412 west of the city, to Highway 22 A on the city’s south side.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready says there have recently been at least three wrecks near the construction site at Highway 22 A and State Route 459.

Mayor McCready reminds motorists that the bypass has the right of way, and says drivers should pay close attention to road signage.

According to Mayor McCready, the bypass is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.

Click here to learn more about the new Lexington Bypass from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For more news in the Lexington area, click here.