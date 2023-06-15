Marti Beseda Jones, age 69 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital Midtown in Nashville. Her body is to be cremated and a private memorial will be held at a later date.

Marti Kaye Beseda Jones was born August 6, 1953 at the Presidio in San Francisco, California to the late Robert Leland Beseda and the late Celia Dorothy Scott Beseda. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward “Eddy” Jones and her sister Debra Jo Beseda Hart.

Marti is survived by her sons, Leland Jones and his wife Amy of Paris and Nicholas Jones and his wife Megan of Arlington; brothers, Scott Beseda and his wife Katie of Paris and Jim Beseda and his wife Patricia of Colorado; grandchildren, Amanda, Taryn, Winifred, and Wyatt Jones and Savannah and Harley Jones; two nephews, four nieces, one great nephew and two great nieces.

Ms. Jones graduated from Henry County High School in 1971 and later attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. She worked for several years in Henry County as a court reporter and later as a freelance copy editor for several national publishers. In 2017 she retired from her career as Quality Director of Allegro Fine Foods after more than 20 years of service. Marti was exceedingly selfless, a lifelong learner, a lover of words, a devourer of books, and a firm believer in the power of the proper use of the English language.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, The Alzheimer’s Association, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital or The Human Rights Campaign.