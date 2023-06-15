Warm & Humid Weather, Storms Return on Father’s Day!

We are tracking a cluster of non severe storms moving through West Tennessee early this evening. Any additional rain and storms will stay south and east of Jackson and will move to the southeast before tapering off before sunset. Some lightning and brief heavy rain cannot be ruled out. These storms will most likely impact areas near the Tennessee river. We will keep a close eye on these storms but they are NOT expected to become severe storms. There is a chance for another round of storms on Father’s Day in our area and we will have the latest forecast details right here.

TONIGHT:

We saw another round of showers and weak storms again on Thursday due to the heat and humidity and our location to the stalled out front to our south and approaching cold front from the north. Highs on Thursday made it up to the mid to upper 80s and Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s due to the humid conditions. The winds will go calm again tonight and that could led to some patchy fog developing in some areas tonight.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out nice but as the day goes on, chances for showers and storms will be returning but most will stay southwest of Madison county. There could be a chance for stronger storms in the evening and into the overnight hours close to Memphis so we will be keeping a close eye on the radar during the day to determine who is most likely to encounter these potential storms. Most of West Tennessee is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs on Friday will make it up to around 90°. A late front will push through but besides a change in the wind direction, it will have minimal impacts on our weather. Conditions will be a bit humid making it feel into the mid 90s into the afternoon. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s again.

THE WEEKEND (FATHER’S DAY):

We are expecting a warm and slightly humid Father’s Day weekend across West Tennessee. There will also be chances for showers and storms late Saturday night and again Sunday evening. The exact timing and severity of the weekend storm threat is still yet to be determined; but you should stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans this Father’s Day Weekend. As of now, late Sunday looks to be the day we should be the most concerned as of now.

We might even stay dry all day Saturday across West Tennessee. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s or low 90s this weekend. Morning lows will fall down only to the mid to upper 60s due to the humidity. We should see partly to mostly cloudy skies but there will be some periods or sunshine as well at times. The winds will vary in direction at times on Saturday due to the stalled out cold front and out of the southwest on Sunday as the warm front sector lifts back across the Mid South.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers are expected as we kick off the work week but severe weather seems unlikely after Sunday night. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s next week depending on who encounters the rain showers and the amount of cloud cover each afternoon. Rain chances will decrease as the week goes on but if you are planning on attending Juneteenth actives on Monday, keep an umbrella handy. Morning lows are forecast to remain in the mid 60s for most of the mornings next week. The winds will come out of the north and east for the start and middle of the week making for some less humid weather than we are going to see on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to climb back up above normal for the middle of June and stay that way as the month goes on. There is a chance for some stormy weather late this week and into Father’s Day weekend, so sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

