Bridge repair planned for next week, road to partially close

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Madison County bridge is being repaired next week, causing a part of Christmasville Road to be temporarily closed.

According to the Madison County Highway Department, the bridge over Duffy’s Creek, north of the Friendship Road intersection, will be under maintenance.

The road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.

The road is planned to be reopened each evening, the department says. Repairs are also planned to be done by the end of Wednesday.

The department says if you normally take this route, use Old Medina Road, US Highway 45 Bypass or State Route 152 and Highway 70.

They say a detour route will be marked with signs for local traffic to use on Watt Boone Road and Friendship Road.

