City to host 5th Community Clean-up Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson will be hosting its fifth Community Clean-up Day soon.

This event, hosted by the the City of Jackson Health and Sanitation Department, will allow residents to drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, and bulk items over 50 pounds.

This event is free for the city residents. If you’re dropping off tires, you’re allowed to drop off four tires per vehicle. Hazardous waste and appliances with freon or refrigerant will not be accepted.

“The other important thing for this event is that we are giving away tarps to the first 75 residents. This is important to tarp your load. We have laws in Tennessee to help things from flying out of the back of trucks and trailers that cause road hazards, litter, and things like that,” said Robin Chance, the Recycling Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

According to Chance, this initiative aims to promote a cleaner and healthier community by reducing illegal dumping and encouraging responsible waste disposal practices.

“Helping keep Jackson clean is something that we take pride in, and I take pride in. So we are very happy to offer this to residents,” Chance said.

If you’re not able to attend this event, you can actually schedule your bulk waste pickups.

You get 12 free pickups a year. You can do that through calling Health and Sanitation (731) 425-8545.

Community Clean-up Day on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Muse Park.

