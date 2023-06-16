Cookout fundraiser held to support veterans

The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition sold chicken halves and chicken wings to raise funds for the annual Veterans DAR parade and program.

Chicken halves were fully cooked and sold at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

In addition to chicken halves, chicken wings, and chicken plates were also sold.

“I’m going to tell you, this is my first year to chair it. But the support we get from the county and the city as well, it makes it a whole lot easier,” said Larry Newsome, the Chair of the Annual Chicken Barbecue Fundraiser.

Organizers say they aimed to sell more than 700 plates.

