Events this weekend in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A big weekend is coming up, with so many events celebrating, earning money for charitable causes, or providing places for the entire family to come out and spend time together.

The first events on our weekend roadmap is Juneteenth. Many events will take place throughout West Tennessee through celebrations of freedom with music, vendors, and food.

Click here for a full list.

If you are looking for live music, fast rides and a good cause, this next stop is for you.

The annual Memorial Dice Run will be held Saturday at Bumpus Harley Davidson, by the American Legion Riders Post 77.

“Started about seven years ago, in lieu of a family member in Fort Bliss, Texas,” said Jared Melton, Director of The American Legion Riders in Lexington. “We do this ride in memory of him,” Melton said. “To keep the memory alive for his daughter.”

The proceeds for this event will benefit Combat for Compassion, a nonprofit that supports children who have been affected by veteran suicide. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and dice cards are $20, and plus $5 for any added dice cards.

Another event supporting children in the community on Saturday is the Kids Fun Fest at Conger Park. The event will have local first responders as speakers, free food, games and information for kids to grow in their identity.

On Sunday, June 18, the events continue as pageant fans get to meet the newest contestants of the Miss Volunteer America pageant.

“Our opening ceremonies, and that’s at 2 p.m. at The Ned, and that will be your first time to actually see all 51 of our contestants, along with their national princess,” said Stacy McIntyre with Miss Volunteer America.

Later in the evening at Hub City Brewing, contestants welcome the community for a meet and greet. Both events are free to the public. Click here for more information.

Also, on Friday, The AMP’s summer concert series continues with the Kimberlie Helton Band performing at 7:30 p.m. The AMP is located at 91 New Market Street in Jackson.

You can also visit our WBBJ Community Calendar to see upcoming events, or even submit your own.