First ever Juneteenth Youth Celebration held in local city

TRENTON, Tenn. — Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The City of Trenton held their first ever Juneteenth Youth Celebration to educate the youth about the meaning behind this national observance.

“I am just so elated that now that it is a holiday, especially a state holiday also, that we can recognize it and the whole community as a whole can come together and learn about our culture,” said Marie Cox, the Human Resource Personnel for the Mayor’s Office, and an Event Coordinator.

Attendees enjoyed games, trivia, live music from young musicians, a free meal and various vendors.

The event, aimed at educating the youth on the rich history of African Americans in the US, shared the history of the culture.

It also allowed young people to learn more about the history of African Americans’ path from slavery to freedom.

“We want them to be more informed about Juneteenth and know exactly what it’s all about, how in 1865 what really happened to them. And we want to talk to them on their level so they can understand,” Cox said.

Trenton Mayor Tony Burris read a proclamation officially recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday in Trenton.

We spoke to Toni Brown, who lives in Trenton. She says it’s exciting to learn about where her ancestors come from.

“A lot of people don’t know how important it is for this event that we’re having out here today and that’s the reason I’m out here today, to help out,” Brown said.

Sonja Dodd says she always knew about United States’ Independence Day, but did not know about the emancipation of African Americans in 1865. She says that events like this raise awareness.

“I get to learn some of the different things and what our forefathers went through to establish this. This is just awesome,” Dodd said.

Saturday at 10 a.m., the Juneteenth celebration will continue in Trenton. This event is also free.

