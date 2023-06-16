Late musician Steve Short honored Friday night

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America honored late musician Steve Short at their “Rhythm on the Rails” event.

Keith Brown, Danny Anderson, Martin Big Band, and Valli Kelly all performed in Short’s memory Friday night.

During the event, a bench was dedicated in honor of Short, which will be located near the Total Tech Solutions Stage at the Discovery Park.

Short, who died earlier this year, was a favorite of Discovery Park founder Robert Kirkland and a frequent performer at the park.

Those who knew Short say he was well-known for his dedication and passionate love of music.

“Steve was a big contributor to having live music here at Discovery Park of America. Keith Brown, the one performing tonight, and Steve Short performed here many times,” said Karl Johnson, the event organizer for Rhythm on the Rails.

Rhythm on the Rails is a free summer music festival that takes place every Friday evening in May and June at the Discovery Park of America.

