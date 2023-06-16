Mostly Dry Tonight/Saturday, Storm Threat on Father’s Day

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Storms producing up to half dollar size hail and 60 MPH winds have popped up southwest of Jackson this afternoon. These storms may drift slowly to the east impacting some folks in Haywood and Hardemann counties but they should not reach Madison or Gibson counties. We are expecting this storms to stick around into the evening. There is a better chance for most of us too see storms on Father’s Day through. We will be tracking the radar and have an in depth look at your upcoming weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Friday highs made it up to around 90° for most of us. Friday started out very nice but as the day went on, showers and storms returned but stayed southwest of Madison county. There could be a chance for stronger storms in the evening and into the overnight hours close to Memphis so we will be keeping a close eye on the radar. Most of West Tennessee will not see the showers tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and lows will fall down to the mid 60s again.

THE WEEKEND (FATHER’S DAY):

We are expecting a warm and slightly humid Father’s Day weekend across West Tennessee. There will also be chances for showers and storms late Saturday night and again Sunday evening. The exact timing and severity of the weekend storm threat is still yet to be determined; but you should stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans this Father’s Day Weekend. As of now, late Sunday looks to be the day we should be the most concerned as of now.

We could see a few storms early Sunday morning & then get a break into the afternoon. Another round of potential storms will move through in the late evening hours & stick around overnight into Monday morning.

We probably will stay dry all day Saturday across West Tennessee. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s or low 90s this weekend. Morning lows will fall down only to the mid to upper 60s due to the humidity. We should see partly to mostly cloudy skies but there will be some periods or sunshine as well at times. The winds will vary in direction at times on Saturday due to the stalled out cold front and out of the southwest on Sunday as the warm front sector lifts back across the Mid South.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers are expected as we kick off the work week but severe weather seems unlikely after Sunday night. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s next week depending on who encounters the rain showers and the amount of cloud cover each afternoon. Rain chances will decrease as the week goes on but if you are planning on attending Juneteenth actives on Monday, keep an umbrella handy. Morning lows are forecast to remain in the mid 60s for most of the mornings next week. The winds will come out of the north and east for the start and middle of the week making for some less humid weather than we are going to see on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to climb back up above normal for the middle of June and stay that way as the month goes on. There is a chance for some stormy weather late this week and into Father’s Day weekend, so sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13