Summer concert series continues in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City continued to rock on with the summer music series.

The free concerts are held in downtown Jackson at the Amp from the month of May to September.

Friday, the Amp was packed with music lovers looking to hear live music under the stars and grab a bite to eat.

Friday night’s featured entertainment was the Kimberlie Helton Band.

The next concerts in the lineup are:

June 30 — Stacy Mitchhart

July 14 — Magi

July 28 — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces

Aug. 11 — Jimmy Church Bar

Aug. 25 — Tyler Goodson

Sept. 8 — Bryan Moffitt

