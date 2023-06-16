Summer concert series continues in downtown Jackson

Garrett Evans,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City continued to rock on with the summer music series.

Concert At The Amp

The free concerts are held in downtown Jackson at the Amp from the month of May to September.

Friday, the Amp was packed with music lovers looking to hear live music under the stars and grab a bite to eat.

Friday night’s featured entertainment was the Kimberlie Helton Band.

The next concerts in the lineup are:

  • June 30 — Stacy Mitchhart
  • July 14 — Magi
  • July 28 — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces
  • Aug. 11 — Jimmy Church Bar
  • Aug. 25 — Tyler Goodson
  • Sept. 8 — Bryan Moffitt

