TDOC says new warden to oversee local correction complex

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee prison has been appointed a new warden.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says that Brandon Watwood will begin his new role of overseeing the Northwest Correction Complex on June 18.

The TDOC says that Watwood kicked off his career with them back in 2002 as a correctional officer, and he has previously served as associate warden at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and as a correctional program director.

“Mr. Watwood brings a wealth of experience in corrections management to the Northwest Correctional Complex. I appreciate his willingness to serve and dedication to our mission of operating safe and secure prisons,” said TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada.

The TDOC says that Northwest Correction houses more than 1,600 inmates and focuses on educational attainment for incarcerated men.

