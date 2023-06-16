TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast

TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast

See more community fishing reports across all of Tennessee in the Fishbrain app! Click here to download: https://join.fishbrain.com/ tennessee

Boone Reservoir – 6-13-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Reservoir Conditions– Reservoir elevation is 1381.881. The water temperature is 75* degrees. Water clarity 5’-10’ visibility.

Bass– Fishing is good. Largemouth, Spots and Smallmouth are being caught on deep crankbaits or small shad like baits, spinnerbaits, Ned rigs, plastic finesse worms, creature baits, jigs by fishing along rocky points, standing brush or around docks.

Striped Bass/Hybrid Bass– Fishing is good. Most of the fish are being caught around Davis Dock up to Bluff City area on Holston side and Wingdeer area on Watauga side casting spoons or trolling live shad or trout 20-30’. Some has been caught on topwater back in the creeks, starting to see some topwater action in the evenings. Pickens Bridge area Hybrids are being caught on Chicken livers from the bank.

Chickamauga Lake – 6-14-23

Forecast Contributor – Billy Wheat, Follow on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ riprapfishingadventures and www.riprapfishing.net

The cold front we got kind of spun em out a little, but the good news is it’s going to get hot! That means run the water! These fish may be a little difficult to fire now but when they get on the water schedule they’ll fire up and eat! The hair jig and scrounger are great! Hopping the big spoon is great! If things are tough get a dropshot a Neko or Carolina rig! If you don’t have the patience, go to the grass and throw the trolling motor down and cover water with a Chatterbait or Swim Jig! The early Topwater bite on a ShowerBlow or Spook is good just fish the grass edge dropping in the river channel! Water temperatures are all over 76-82! But are going to change get your sunscreen out!!!

Dale Hollow – 6-14-23

Forecast Contributor – Will Schibig, Region III Creel Clerk.

Reservoir Conditions:

Lake elevation sits at 648.4’ and Dale Hollow Dam is averaging 1,100 cfs per day. The water temperature ranges from 75-80 degrees reservoir wide. Water clarity on the upper end has more color from the recent storms, clarity averages 5’ in these areas. Fishing during the day for all fish species is slow, night fishing allows a higher percentage to find feeding fish. Most anglers are fishing at night so be cautious and have your navigational lights on at all times. Also be cautious of other recreational boaters while on the water.

Bass- Fishing is slow. Smallmouth can be caught during the day with finesse lures on main lake points in 15 FOW around rock. Largemouth & Smallmouth are still being caught around grass beds in the same depth during night and day. Target active feeding periods like sunrise or sunset for a higher percentage of finding feeding fish.

Crappie- Fishing is slow. The most successful anglers are catching crappie over grass in 20 FOW with front-facing sonar targeting suspended individual fish. At night, anglers are pulling up to trees on the obey river arm over deep water with lights and catching fish.

Walleye- Fishing is good. During the day a few walleye are being caught while trolling crankbaits in 20 FOW on channel banks. The best bite is at night along bluff walls with topwater and crankbaits. Fisherman are also trolling crankbaits over points from 15-20’ at night with lots of success.

Bluegill- Fishing is slow. The best sunfish are still being caught deep with worms along bluff walls or off gravel banks.

Douglas Lake – 6-8-23

Forecast Contributor Brad Burkhart – Follow on Facebook

It’s time! It’s time to start planning your fishing trip by when and when not TVA is going to run generators. As the water keeps warming the “ledges” of Douglas Lake will continue to see a constant population of new arrivals show up. Right now, 20-25 feet deep is the key zone but as we all know 35’rs are right around the corner. The two most consistent technique to get bit right now are a 3/4oz football jig and a Carolina rig. Don’t get fancy with either. Green pumpkin on the jig and a full-size brush hog in the same color will get the job done.

Be persistent but understand that all deep spots are not created equal. Pay attention to ledges that closely coincide with spawning areas. If you want to see it in real time or need a little tune up on the offshore game give me a call or email to book a trip. I offer 8,6, and 4hr trips.

Thanks for reading, also follow along with my trips and tournaments on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. All the products you need can be found at Bass Pro Shops right here in Sevierville, Tn on your way to the lake.

God Bless!

Brad Burkhart @bradburkhartprofishing

Fall Creek Falls – 6-6-23

Forecast Contributor – Region 3 Fisheries Staff.

Lake Conditions- Lake is being maintained at typical summer pool. Surface water temperature is 78°F and water clarity is 5 ft near the headwaters and 15 ft at the dam. Ten automatic fish feeders are currently in use from the dam to the lakeside cabins and boat dock. Threadfin Shad and Golden Shiners were recently stocked as forage.

Largemouth Bass: Fishing is good. Several bass are being caught using soft plastics and swimbaits mimicking minnows and Bluegill. Most bass are being caught near the bank along structure and near spawning beds and average 12-14 inches, but a few 3–4-pound fish are also being reported. Daily bass creel limit is 10 fish per day and only 1 (one) over 16 inches may be harvested.

Bluegill and Redear Sunfish: Fishing is great. Anglers are catching lots of Bluegill and Redear up to and over ten inches using redworms, nightcrawlers, and crickets. The Bluegill and Redear spawn is well underway. Anglers targeting coves and flats in 5-15 ft of water are doing particularly well. Daily Bluegill/Redear (in combination) creel limit is 10 per day, no length limit.

Catfish: Fishing is good. Channel Catfish are being caught using night crawlers, chicken livers, and hotdogs along the bank especially near the automatic fish feeders. Anglers are having success using Carolina-style rigs early morning, evening, and through the night. Daily catfish creel limit is 5 per day, 16-inch minimum length limit.

Crappie: Fishing is great. Some nice fish are being caught near brush, artificial structure, and the boat dock using small swim baits and minnows. There is no creel or length limit on crappie at Fall Creek Falls Lake.

Hiwassee River – 5-18-23

Forecast Contributor – Justin Spaulding, Region 3 Trout Biologist.

River Conditions- Dry conditions across the valley have led to reduced flows at almost every reservoir as they try to fill up for the summer. There have been several days where water temperatures have approached or exceeded 70 °F. These periods of warmer water tend to be in the late afternoon and will make for a slow bite. TVA has been providing a longer pulse with 2 generators in the middle of the day which has helped a lot to keep temperatures cooler. Overall, the low water conditions make for great wading, but be sure to keep an eye on the rocks for rising water because releases are always subject to change.

Trout are stocked from the Powerhouse down to 411 on a rotational basis at least twice per month.

Trout- Despite the warmer water, fishing has been good. We are seeing folks with 30-50 fish days and hear about even better. Trout are being caught consistently as far down as 411. If you are not having luck at a spot, don’t hesitate to hop in the truck and try a new spot. We are stocking around 11 miles of tailwater and there are dozens of access areas. The dry fly bite has been very strong with Isonychias and Sulphurs in size 12 or 14. You’ll know when it’s time to be fishing a dry. Otherwise, you will need streamers and nymphs. Powerbait and worms are effective as ever for those that can keep them in the strike zone. Black and yellow spinners have been doing the trick. In between pulses, seek out deep or flowing water.

Hiwassee River below Appalachia Powerhouse – 5-31-23

Forecast Contributor- Tic Smith/Southeastern Anglers Guide Service

River Conditions

Water temp – 58 to 65 degrees F depending on the flow schedule

Water clarity – clear

Water level – flows vary from 0 to 2 generators (Go to TVA.com to check flow schedules) This tailwater schedule is posted after 6pm the previous day. Click on Lake Levels then Appalachia to view info.

Flyfishing is excellent right now. Pheasant tail, prince and stonefly nymphs are producing very well in between the hatches. Sizes vary, but a #14 with a bead works very well during all flow schedules.

Hatches – Sulphurs #14 and#16, #16 tan or olive caddis, Light Cahill #14, Golden Stonefly #8, and Blue Wing Olives #18 on the cloudy days.

Wooly buggers in sizes 6 to 10 are always productive. Olive on sunny days and black on cloudy ones are a good rule to go by. Larger streamers are productive when 2 generators are running

Spin fishing is productive with 1/8 and 1/16th gold bladed spinners. Small Rapalas are productive during the higher flows.

Normandy Lake – 5-31-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – midsouthbassguide.com – Follow on Facebook

The water level sitting at 875.90 today and should stay really close to that for the summer. Normandy continued producing some nice fish. Crankbaits, Texas Rigs or Tightline Jigs have been our go to as the shad spawn is starting again. We found several really nice bass using Crankbaits at the end of points in 3 to 8 feet of water.

Walleye can be caught trolling crankbaits or drifting minnows/crawler harnesses on flats and in the river. I’m being told the Crappie are doing good, you can catch them around brush in the river and standing timber. Keep an eye on the habitat that TWRA and TN Bass Nation put out the last couple years Water temperatures range from 74 to 76 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water. Give me a call to book your trip, Springtime fishing is the best on Normandy… Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net

Norris Lake – 5-30-23

Forecast Contributor – Paul Shaw, Norris Creel Clerk.

Water Temp Surface temperatures are 77 to 80 degrees. It’s warmer in the protected coves and late in the day, as is expected.

Water Clarity: 4 to 6 feet, good color.

Water Elevation: 1,016.0 feet (midnight) The elevation has held steady for several weeks due to little rainfall. The all-day rain on Saturday in the upper watershed contributed little to the inflow from the Powell and Clinch rivers. Check the free TVA Lake Info app for daily elevations, predictions, and flow rates.

Largemouth Bass: Many are either spawning or can be expected to be spawning in coming days. Willow leaf spinners, jerk baits, Carolina-rigged lizards on the bottom. Topwater action was slower. Less than 10 feet early. Night and early morning fishing is best.

Smallmouth Bass: Fair. Fish drop-offs and transition zone structure for post-spawn fish. Slow-rolled spinners at night on moderate sloped rock banks, drop shot rigs, pig ’n jigs, as well as medium running crankbaits or soft jerk baits have taken some on the points and drop-offs.

Walleye: Lower end fish are hitting alewives at night along the shorelines where alewife are spawning. Night fishing is best on Zara Spooks and Pups, Shad Raps, snagged alewife or shad cast to the banks. Vertical jigging under lights has been slower than casting snagged baitfish (alewife or shad) to the banks at night. Lake spawn fish are best off red clay shorelines.

Shellcrackers: Good at the base of brush, button bushes, or downed timber. Mill Creek, Lost Creek, Poor Land Creek, some in Sycamore Creek. Red worms, night crawlers, wax worms, small minnows, small spinners. Fish less than 10 feet deep, on the bottom near brush where they are spawning. There have been some good-sized shellcrackers taken over the past week.

Crappie: Moderate in the early morning hours in the head of the major creek embayments in brushy coves where they are spawning. Productive areas are Sycamore Creek and the mouth of Little Sycamore Creek, the back of Lost Creek, the upper reaches of Cove Creek, and upper Davis Creek in the coves near the cemetery boat ramp and old road, and Doaks Creek behind the marina. Use the standard fare: shiners or tuffy minnows tightlined to 10-15 feet near brush, Bobby Garland-type jigs under floats or tightlined in brush; Popeye jigs tipped with tuffy minnows.

Striped Bass: Stripers are moving downstream from the rivers and heads of the larger creeks. On the main body, the Loyston and Lost Creek section, and the forks of the rivers (point 9) have produced some on drift line or tightline method with alewife or shad as bait. At dawn, if you see breaking fish, cast Zara Spooks or Pups or lead head jigs to the breaks.

Bluegill: Spawning bluegill are in the flats near brush or stumps, or along creek bed shelves at about 10 feet, bottom depth. Cast crickets, red worms, or (last choice) nightcrawlers to the nests, on the bottom. Some very nice bluegills have been caught over the past few days. The spring spawn typically occurs during the week prior to the full moon. Throughout the summer, look for bluegill spawns to occur the week leading to the full moons.

Percy Priest – 6-15-23

Forecast Contributor Brian Carper – briancarper.com – Follow on Facebook

With the cooler temperatures bass fishermen have more options these days. Schools of bass are still being caught on ledges in 10 – 20 feet of water…. however, the shallow bite is producing. Rattle traps, crankbaits, plastic worms and topwater lures have been productive on the upper end in 1 to 5 feet of water. Flats that are holding shad have been successful for schooling bass. In addition, humps, points and ledges in 10 to 20ft with big plum worms in addition to deep crankbaits in shad pattern and chartreuse and blue pattern have been successful. Within a mile of Fate Sanders there have been many areas holding fish. Also, mid-lake near Bryant’s Grove and Hong Kong Island has been good. This time of year, use your electronics and scan fish before you cast.

For more information or Book your trip today at www.briancarper.com

Pickwick – 6-7-23

Forecast Contributor Tyler Finley – Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ tyler.finley.750

Pickwick With water temps high bass are finally offshore. Look for ledges or main river drops in 20-30ft of water. These bass will be in large schools of 50-200 fish. You will find these fish using down and side imaging along main river drops. Once the bass have been located you can catch them on a Carolina rig and jig. I like to use a baby brush hog and a 3/4oz weight on my Carolina rig. I like to throw a 3/4oz green pumpkin jig with a green pumpkin trailer. If you are not interested in catching numbers on ledges fish can be found above the trace bridge in the grass. These will be caught on a buzz bait and Chatterbait. Good luck!

Reelfoot Lake – 6-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Brent Callicott

Water levels slowly dropping in Reelfoot Lake with a low Mississippi River and lack of rainfall. The Mississippi River has a lot to do with water levels in Reelfoot Lake because of the water table. The river being just a mile to two miles from the banks of Reelfoot Lake.

We were able to be at or above average on rain for this time of year recently, but the pattern lately has been dryer than normal.

So, Reelfoot Lake water temps continue to rise but the recent cool down will cause the water to drop a few degrees through say today. Upper 70’s, low 80’s are right now.

Watercolors continue to get that summer look. Usually at this time of year as the water temps rise and air temp rise, watercolors change and get thicker with greenish and brownish tint.

Oxygen levels are usually ok but if we go longer periods of time without fresh water, things change and not for the best.

Reelfoot Lake continues to drop everyday little by little. Despite that and water qualities dropping some, the Bluegill bite remains tops. Then following close by is the Catfish bite. Bass would be third and Crappie last. In the last couple of years, the Bluegill bite has gone well into the June month and some through July.

Crickets and Wax Worms best choice of bait. Look for a few leftover beds as well as fish Cypress Trees that shows signs of the small roots that are at the edge of the water levels. These areas are cleaned off and white looking. Bluegill beds also put off a certain smell and once you experience that smell you won’t forget it.

Catfish are being caught a variety of ways both with Yo Yo-s and rod and reel.

Bass still best around some trees and certain lily pad patches. Some seed moss showing up and that is usually another good place to start with certain weed less topwater baits.

Overall, going into July, August, September, the bite may or usually might slow down but if we end up with on and off rains and a cooler summer, this may change things. The key is some summer rain and cooler than normal days.

But one thing for sure, usually a Bluegill, Catfish or Bass bite is possible in the heat of the summer.

Tellico River and Tributary Streams 6-15-23

Forecast Contributor- Cody Fischer, https://www.facebook.com/ tellico.outfitters

Current Streamflow: 89 cfs

Water Temps: Low 60s

Hatches: Yellow Sally stoneflies, Cahills mayflies, Sulphur mayflies, Golden stone flies, Salmon flies, Tan midges

Hot flies: Elk hair caddis, Neversink caddis, Klinkhammer, Parachute Adams, Chubby Chernobyl, Pat’s rubber legs, Rainbow warrior, Frenchie, Quill perdigon

We could use a good shot of rain like most streams in Tennessee right now, but thankfully, water temps are very good at the moment. Daytime highs and overnight lows have been cooler than normal, keeping water temps in the safe zone for trout on most of the river. Concentrate your efforts from Bald River confluence upstream to the NC State Line. You can probably still find trout on the Tellico downstream of Bald River, but water temps are likely pushing up into the mid or upper 60s, so if you plan to release your catch, move further upstream.

The Tellico, Citico and tribs are all excellent right now albeit some of the lower gradient tribs like North and Bald, are getting pretty skinny and the trout will be more skittish than at normal stream levels. A dry dropper is your best bet for gently laying out flies with the least chance of spooking your target. A dry fly in the size 14-16 range and a similarly sized, lightly weighted or unweighted dropper is your best option on the tributaries.

Dry/dropper is also an excellent choice for the Tellico and Citico, although you will still have plenty of luck on a nymph rig, especially if you are euro nymphing in the faster runs and pocket water.

There is a chance for rain this afternoon and a decent chance all next week so hopefully that will be enough to get stream flows back up to normal level. Either way, air temps will continue to be cooler than normal throughout this week and next, so we shouldn’t see water temps degrade too much.

Tims Ford – 6-8-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

Early Shad spawn provided for some great top water action. Sped Craw, Crankbait, spinnerbaits and Jigs are a good place to start as well. We continued to catch fish spread out on secondary points and around brush piles. Best lures have been Ned Rig, Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grubs bite. Texas Rigged creature baits, produced as well. Stripe and rockfish are still can be found off points, on river channel bends with bucktail jigs, swimbaits and live bait. Lake temperatures are between 81 and 83.5 degrees and the lake level is basically at summer pool. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water and watch for floating logs as the water rises… Give me a call to book your trip, Early summer morning fishing can be really good on Tim’s… Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net

Watts Bar Reservoir – May 31 – June 5

Forecast Contributor – Nathan Rogers, Region III Creel Clerk

The weather was clear and sunny throughout the weekend. Temperatures were around upper 50’s at night and reaching as high as 90. Lake visibility improved throughout the lake. Water temperatures increased over the past week to about 83 degrees Fahrenheit with the exception of the tailwaters of Ft. Loudoun and Melton Hill dams. Water level is now at full summer pool.

Reservoir Conditions

Water Temp:

Tennessee River: 83 degrees Fahrenheit

Water Clarity: Tennessee River channel 6.5 feet

Water Level: 740.6 feet

Water Flow: (as of June 5th)

Watts Bar Dam: ~10200 cfs

Melton Hill Dam: ~1300 cfs

Fort Loudon Dam: ~9400 cfs

Species Specific Information

Bass: Fishing soft plastics still seems to be the angler’s choice. For example, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, dropshots, and shaky heads with craws, lizards, and other soft plastics in around 10-15 feet. Others are also finding success with crankbaits and spinner baits on rock walls and near docks. Anglers seem to be finding more success on main river channel ledges and drop-offs.

Crappie: Fishing jigs/ Bobby Garlands and live minnows on deeper structure such as trees or brush. Trolling/ Spider rigging with minnows seemed to be the most successful technique. Some anglers are still finding success fishing deeper water with these same methods as well. (Roughly 15-20 feet deep)

Catfish: Fishing creek channels or main river channel with cut bait. Anglers below the dam are fishing up against the dam and finding success. Some anglers were landing catfish fishing for crappie.

White bass: fishing jigs and live minnow. Mainly caught fishing for crappie using same techniques

Redear sunfish (Shellcrackers): no catch reported

Striped Bass: drifting current with live bait below dam

Wilbur Tailwater – 6-13-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Tailwater Conditions– Tailwaters elevation 1583.14. Avg discharge is 240 cfm. Water temperature is 40-46 degrees. Water clarity is clear top to bottom. The fishing conditions change throughout the length of the tailwaters with flow rates.

Trout– Fishing is good. The most productive areas are Wilbur Dam downstream to Hunter area, not a lot of big fish but if you are looking for numbers the upper end is the place to be. Trout are being caught using Rapalas, Night crawler, Rooster tails, Small Flies.

Woods Reservoir 6-8-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

Grass remains the name of the game, Bass and Crappie all can be found along grass edges and along the rip rap banks. We found our better fish in 8 to 10 foot of water using Texas Rigged D-Bombs from Missile Baits and Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grubs, Tightline Swim Jigs with Driftwood Swimbaits, soft plastics, spinnerbaits and A-Rigs. Best numbers came on a shaky head rigged finesse worm. Drifting/trolling with spider rigs for Crappie is picking up some nice slabs but you have to weed through the short fish. Water temperatures range from 80 and 82 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water… Give me a call to book your trip, Spring and Summer time fishing is the best on Woods… Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net